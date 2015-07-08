Updated: Reward Offered in Hebron Savings Bank Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Reward Offered in Hebron Savings Bank Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Video surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for robbing the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday morning. (Photos provided by Salisbury Police Department) Video surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for robbing the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday morning. (Photos provided by Salisbury Police Department)
Wednesday morning's crime scene at the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. (Photo: Salisbury Police Department) Wednesday morning's crime scene at the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for robbing the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Bank employees told police that an un-masked suspect had entered the bank, displayed a small blue lunch box with wires protruding from it in one hand, and a black semi-automatic handgun in the other hand. The suspect stated that he had a bomb, and demanded that bank employees empty the cash drawers or he would blow up the bank.

The bank employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Salisbury Police Department K-9 conducted a track for the suspect, but the track was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. There were no injuries reported during the incident. The Salisbury Police Department was assisted by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI with this investigation.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-8, medium build, approximately 180 pounds and 30-40 years of age. Police said the suspect has dreadlocks, and was wearing dark, baggy clothing and a blue hat. The suspect was also carrying a clipboard with papers attached. 

Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers is prepared to offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the robbery. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices