Updated: Reward Offered in Hebron Savings Bank Robbery

Video surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for robbing the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday morning. (Photos provided by Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for robbing the Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Bank employees told police that an un-masked suspect had entered the bank, displayed a small blue lunch box with wires protruding from it in one hand, and a black semi-automatic handgun in the other hand. The suspect stated that he had a bomb, and demanded that bank employees empty the cash drawers or he would blow up the bank.

The bank employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Salisbury Police Department K-9 conducted a track for the suspect, but the track was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. There were no injuries reported during the incident. The Salisbury Police Department was assisted by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI with this investigation.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-8, medium build, approximately 180 pounds and 30-40 years of age. Police said the suspect has dreadlocks, and was wearing dark, baggy clothing and a blue hat. The suspect was also carrying a clipboard with papers attached.

Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers is prepared to offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the robbery.