Gov. Markell Considers Signing Apology for Slavery

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware Gov. Jack Markell is considering a recent request for him to sign a proclamation apologizing for slavery.

Markell reportedly received a letter last week from Harmon Carey, founder and executive director of the Afro-American Historical Society in Wilmington, asking Markell to sign an apology.

Kelly Bachman, a spokeswoman for Markell's office, says the governor is considering having discussions about the request.

Carey says he feels that an apology for slavery would help heal wounds that he and others still feel.

In 2010, Dover City Council passed a resolution urging the Delaware General Assembly to take up a resolution apologizing for slavery, but the Legislature did not take up the charge and the effort languished.

