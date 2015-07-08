Salisbury City Council President to Announce Run for Mayor

SALISBURY, Md.- Crime in Salisbury is just one of many issues facing city leaders. And it will be the responsibility of potentially a new leader in the new future. With four months to election day in Salisbury, the first candidate is throwing his hat into the ring for mayor.

On Wednesday night, City Council President Jake Day is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor. Day was elected to the council in 2013 and unanimously appointed as council president.

In a statement, current Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton did not say whether he will be running for mayor, saying his decisions about a future are "undecided." However, Ireton said he is "excited" about Day's candidacy for mayor and "wholeheartedly" supports him. Ireton said that in the meantime, however, "I will continue to work every day until and after the November election on neighborhood stabilization and the continued revitalization and development of downtown. I owe it to Jake and our residents to work hard until I hand the keys of city hall over."

Ireton has served as Salisbury's mayor since 2009 and is in his second term. He preceded Barrie Tilghman, who served as mayor from 1998-2009.

Day plans to make his election announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Headquarters Live, a live music venue at 115 S. Division St.