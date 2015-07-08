Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography

BALTIMORE, Md. – A Salisbury man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to distribution of child pornography.

According to 52-year-old David C. Andrews' plea agreement, between May 28 and July 12 of 2010, Andrew made files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct available to others through a file-sharing program on his computer. On July 17, 2010, an undercover Wicomico County Sheriff’s detective investigating individuals trafficking child pornography through file-sharing programs was able to download child pornography being shared through the Internet account at Andrew’s residence.

During the execution of a search warrant at Andrew’s home, law enforcement said they located Andrew’s computer, which contained 49 images and approximately 160 video segments of child pornography.

Andrews admitted that he collected and shared child pornography over the internet, including the file that was downloaded by the detective. On October 12, 2011, Andrews pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Wicomico County Circuit Court. The charge for possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute was dropped.

Also according to Andrews’ plea agreement, on May 12, 2014, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office detective was conducting an online investigation for individuals using file-sharing software to share child pornography and downloaded a video from Andrews that showed a young girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators say the IP address associated with the account was assigned to Andrews’ residence.

Police said on June 20, 2014, Andrews saw law enforcement officers conducting surveillance and photographing his home in preparation for obtaining a search warrant. Andrews admitted that on June 22, 2014, he ran memory-wiping software on the hard drive and reinstalled the operating system, which deleted any files or image from his laptop, including those that contained child pornography.

When officers executed a search warrant at Andrews’ home on June 24, 2014, they said they were initially unable to find any devices belonging to Andrews that appeared to be associated with child pornography. Investigators located Andrews’ laptop in the laundry room, and realized that the hard drive had been removed. Andrews directed the investigators to a truck tire in the backyard of the unoccupied house next door, where law enforcement found the hard drive and tablet computer inside of a plastic bag.

A forensic examination of the laptop hard drive was not able to recover any images or files, but a forensic analysis of the tablet recovered 142 images of child pornography, according to police. Andrews admitted that he attempted to delete the files to conceal them from investigators. Twenty-five of the images belonged to a series of child pornography whose victims were previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As part of the plea agreement, Andrews must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he works and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. In addition, Andrews will be required to pay restitution to any of the victims used to produce the child pornography he distributed.

Andrews and the government have agreed that if the court accepts the plea agreement, Andrews will be sentenced to between 70 and 87 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27, 2015, at 3 p.m.