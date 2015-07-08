Capitals Sign Paul Carey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Paul Carey to a one-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Carey, 26, has earned one assist and four penalty minutes in 22 career NHL games with the Avalanche. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward made his NHL debut on March 12, 2014, vs. Chicago and played in 12 of Colorado’s final 17 contests in 2013-14. Carey appeared in 10 games with the Avalanche in 2014-15 and earned his first NHL point with an assist on Feb. 16 against Arizona. He was selected by Colorado in the fifth round, 135th overall, in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Carey registered 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 60 games with Lake Erie and Providence (AHL) last season. He was traded from Colorado to Boston on March 2. Carey has recorded 96 points (42 goals, 54 assists) and 99 penalty minutes in 188 career AHL games with Lake Erie and Providence.

The Boston native registered 86 points (45 goals, 41 assists) in 147 games over four seasons at Boston College (2008-12). Carey won two national championships with the Eagles (2010, 2012) and was named to the 2012 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team after scoring three goals in the Frozen Four, including the game-winner in the national title game against Ferris State on April 7 in Tampa, Fla.