DelDOT Ready to Put Roundabout at Kent Co. Intersection

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Up for an upgrade. DelDOT is ready to make a big change to a dangerous intersection in Kent County.

Wednesday afternoon the department held a public hearing at Caesar Rodney High School about the plan for the nearby intersection of DE 10 and DE 15.

That's a spot Curt Fifer knows well.

"We're traveling a lot between Wyoming and Woodside, because we farm all throughout the area. There's a lot of traffic there," he said.

And there are a lot of crashes.

According to numbers from Delaware State Police, there have been 17 crashes at this intersection since Jan. 1, 2013. On a number of those the primary contributing factor was the set up of the intersection itself. State police say 17 crashes is a significant number to have in a spot like this in just two and a half years.

"Looking at the intersection, it's kind of strange," said John Gaines, project manager for DelDOT. "There's plenty of sight distance. Cars should be able to see other motorists coming. But they don't take into account that people are running 60-70 miles per hour. They misjudge the distance they have to make their movement onto DE 10."

In the early 2000s DelDOT made various safety changes at the intersection - sign, stripe improvements and lights. But the department determined more was necessary.

Gaines says a number of options were considered a few years ago.

"We looked at putting a traffic signal. We looked at a four-way stop," he said. "We looked at restricting movements from side roads. And, of course, we looked at the roundabout."

That's the option DelDOT went with. Gaines says construction will probably start in the fall of 2016 or maybe the following spring. And it should take about three months.

Gaines says the roundabout will slow down traffic and stop high-speed crashes. But convincing people a roundabout is the solution, is difficult.

"It may cause someone to slow down. It may save some accidents. Is it going to be a problem solver? I don't think so," said Allan Trott.

"I think they probably need to do something. I was thinking a four-way stop would have worked. But maybe a roundabout will be fine as well," Fifer said.

Gaines says one of the challenges with this roundabout is people in Kent County don't have a good point of reference in the area. DelDOT has put modern roundabouts in New Castle and Sussex Counties. But there aren't any in Kent County.