Dorchester Emergency Services Practices Nuclear Drill

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-  Let's say the unthinkable happens.  Let's say the awesome power of nuclear energy is unleashed in some sort of disaster.  It's unlikely, but when you're dealing with a force second only to nature, it's best to always know what to do if something goes wrong.  That's why Dorchester County Emergency Services, along with FEMA and the Exelon Corporation have practice drills.

"They have to demonstrate the ability to monitor for radioactive contamination for people, vehicles, and emergency workers," said Rick Woods with Exelon.

The drill started outside, where cars were checked for radiation, taking cues from supervisors as to whether or not an area was clean.

After the cars were inspected, the drivers are to be taken inside.

First, check in.  then step into the detector, which indicated that I had traces of radiation, simulated of course.  after a 4 minute sweep with a Geiger counter, my hands are found to be the source.  a thorough washing, and we're given the all clear.

It's an exhaustive process, but one to keep everyone safe.

"We have to treat it as, even though we have only 350 residents, we have to treat it as we have 350,000 residents, so we don't downsize it because of the population," said Dorchester County emergency planner Stephen Garvin.

The hope is, that we only have to practice, but if something terrible were to happen, the county believes they are ready.

