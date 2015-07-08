OC Police: Drunk Driver Arrested After Flipping Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Police: Drunk Driver Arrested After Flipping Car

Posted: Updated:
Raymond S. Dashiell Raymond S. Dashiell

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police say a Baltimore County man was arrested over the Fourth of July weekend for driving drunk after he flipped his car.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Baltimore Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle collision. Police say a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Raymond S. Dashiell, of Parkville, Md., struck two parked cars along Baltimore Avenue before it struck a curb and rolled onto its roof on the median strip. Dashiell was later arrested after failing to complete a series of field sobriety tests, according to police.

Police say Dashiell was charged with numerous traffic offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Dashiell was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance, according to police.

The Ocean City Police Department reminds citizens that officers strictly enforce impaired driving throughout the year in Ocean City. Police say everyone is encouraged to make a plan for a safe ride home before consuming alcohol and stick to it. Leave the keys at home and arrange for a cab, catch a municipal bus or call a sober friend. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices