OC Police: Drunk Driver Arrested After Flipping Car

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police say a Baltimore County man was arrested over the Fourth of July weekend for driving drunk after he flipped his car.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Baltimore Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle collision. Police say a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Raymond S. Dashiell, of Parkville, Md., struck two parked cars along Baltimore Avenue before it struck a curb and rolled onto its roof on the median strip. Dashiell was later arrested after failing to complete a series of field sobriety tests, according to police.

Police say Dashiell was charged with numerous traffic offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Dashiell was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance, according to police.

The Ocean City Police Department reminds citizens that officers strictly enforce impaired driving throughout the year in Ocean City. Police say everyone is encouraged to make a plan for a safe ride home before consuming alcohol and stick to it. Leave the keys at home and arrange for a cab, catch a municipal bus or call a sober friend.