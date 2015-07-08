Some Beach Souvenir Shops Continue Sale of Confederate Flag Merc - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Some Beach Souvenir Shops Continue Sale of Confederate Flag Merchandise

Posted: Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Amidst the Confederate flag controversy, some stores in Rehoboth Beach continue to sell items depicting the rebel flag's image.

Not all souvenir shops in downtown Rehoboth sell clothes with the flag. But some still do.

An owner of one store on Rehoboth Avenue said he will continue to sell the items and thinks he has the right to in the future. He added that he has never received any complaints. 

At another store, the owner also currently sells Confederate flag items but said he will not order any new ones once the current supply runs out. He also said he has yet to receive complaints but does not want controversy in the future.

Shoppers have their own ideas of what should be done, such as Sarah Hanson of Pennsylvania. 

"Honestly, historically speaking it not only depicts slavery but also state rights, so when you only pinpoint just a little bit of that you are kind of muting the freedom of speech," she said. "I mean nobody wants to see a racist jerk, but to each their own. We deserve our opinions."

Kenneth Drerup disagreed.

"Well I think they should stop," he said. "It's just time to be sensitive to everyone's feelings on that issue and there's just no need to be pushing that in people's faces anymore. If I know they're selling them I think I would just stay out because there's plenty of other places to shop."

Some say it's a racist symbol, while others some say it's a symbol of heritage. But it's very clear the Confederate flag is a symbol of controversy.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices