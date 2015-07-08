Some Beach Souvenir Shops Continue Sale of Confederate Flag Merchandise

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Amidst the Confederate flag controversy, some stores in Rehoboth Beach continue to sell items depicting the rebel flag's image.



Not all souvenir shops in downtown Rehoboth sell clothes with the flag. But some still do.



An owner of one store on Rehoboth Avenue said he will continue to sell the items and thinks he has the right to in the future. He added that he has never received any complaints.



At another store, the owner also currently sells Confederate flag items but said he will not order any new ones once the current supply runs out. He also said he has yet to receive complaints but does not want controversy in the future.



Shoppers have their own ideas of what should be done, such as Sarah Hanson of Pennsylvania.



"Honestly, historically speaking it not only depicts slavery but also state rights, so when you only pinpoint just a little bit of that you are kind of muting the freedom of speech," she said. "I mean nobody wants to see a racist jerk, but to each their own. We deserve our opinions."



Kenneth Drerup disagreed.



"Well I think they should stop," he said. "It's just time to be sensitive to everyone's feelings on that issue and there's just no need to be pushing that in people's faces anymore. If I know they're selling them I think I would just stay out because there's plenty of other places to shop."



Some say it's a racist symbol, while others some say it's a symbol of heritage. But it's very clear the Confederate flag is a symbol of controversy.