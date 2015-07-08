MSP: Two Injured in Willards Crash

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Willards.

It happened on Route 50 at Powellville Road just 6 p.m. on July 7. Police say two cars were involved in the crash.

According to state troopers, two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police remained on scene investigating for about an hour after the crash. A portion of the road remained open while investigators cleared the scene.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved, or what exactly caused the crash.