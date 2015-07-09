Jury Resumes Deliberations in Federal Cyberstalking Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jury Resumes Deliberations in Federal Cyberstalking Case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A jury is set to resume deliberations in the federal conspiracy and cyberstalking case against the widow and children of a man who killed his ex-daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse in 2013.

Jurors in the month long trial were to reconvene Thursday morning after initial deliberations lasting about 3 ½ hours Wednesday.

David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, are being tried on charges involving the death of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. They could face life in prison if convicted of cyberstalking resulting in death, a verdict that Justice Department officials believe would be unprecedented.

Belford and a friend were fatally shot by David's father, Thomas Matusiewicz, as they arrived for a child support hearing. Thomas Matusiewicz then exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself.

