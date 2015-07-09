Police in Del. Schedule 2 Weekend DUI Checkpoints

DOVER, Del.- Police in Delaware have scheduled two DUI checkpoints across the state this weekend as part of a crackdown against drunk driving.

According to the state Office of Highway Safety, the checkpoints will be held this weekend at the following locations:

Friday, July 10

Newark (New Castle County DUI Task Force)- checkpoint

Saturday, July 11

Dover (Delaware State Police Troop 3)- checkpoint

The checkpoints are part of the ongoing Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, a regional sobriety campaign aimed at arrested DUI offenders. The OHS said a total of 100 people were arrested statewide last week for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs. Of those 100, six were arrested by the New Castle County DUI Task Force at a checkpoint conducted in Newport over the July 4 holiday weekend. Police officers also arrested 16 individuals for drugs, apprehended two wanted persons, made one underage drinking arrest and also made five other criminal arrests.

There have been 1,999 DUI arrests made statewide since January, according to the OHS.