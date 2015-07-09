Police in Del. Schedule 2 Weekend DUI Checkpoints - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police in Del. Schedule 2 Weekend DUI Checkpoints

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- Police in Delaware have scheduled two DUI checkpoints across the state this weekend as part of a crackdown against drunk driving.

According to the state Office of Highway Safety, the checkpoints will be held this weekend at the following locations:

Friday, July 10

  • Newark (New Castle County DUI Task Force)- checkpoint

Saturday, July 11

  • Dover (Delaware State Police Troop 3)- checkpoint

The checkpoints are part of the ongoing Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, a regional sobriety campaign aimed at arrested DUI offenders. The OHS said a total of 100 people were arrested statewide last week for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs. Of those 100, six were arrested by the New Castle County DUI Task Force at a checkpoint conducted in Newport over the July 4 holiday weekend. Police officers also arrested 16 individuals for drugs, apprehended two wanted persons, made one underage drinking arrest and also made five other criminal arrests.  

There have been 1,999 DUI arrests made statewide since January, according to the OHS.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices