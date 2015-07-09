South Bethany Police Searching for Suspects in Weekend Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SOUTH BETHANY, Del.– South Bethany police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident happened sometime between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. near 127 Canal Drive. Police said they received a report of a male victim being assaulted by unknown suspects and later thrown into a canal. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground with facial injuries that are consistent with a physical assault.

The victim was transported to Beebe Medical Center and was released later that same day after treatment.

Police are still searching for the unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bethany Police Department at 302-539-3996 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

