US to Make Marriage Benefits Available to Gay Couples - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US to Make Marriage Benefits Available to Gay Couples

Posted:
In this June 26, 2015 photo, supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the United States. (Photo: AP) In this June 26, 2015 photo, supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the United States. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)- Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the government will make federal marriage benefits available to same-sex couples following a Supreme Court decision last month that legalized same-sex marriage.
    
She says the Justice Department will work to make sure that all federal benefits will be available equally to married couples across the country.
    
She says programs for veterans and the elderly and disabled will now cover same-sex marriages.
    
The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision last month that the Constitution provides a right to same-sex marriage.
    
In a statement, Lynch said the government would strive to "fulfill our commitment to equal treatment for all Americans."

