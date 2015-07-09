Deputies: Hurlock Woman Charged With Assault After Hammer Attack

HURLOCK, Md. – A Hurlock woman has been charged with assault after deputies say she entered another woman’s home and attacked her with a hammer.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Emily Michelle Butler forced her way into a home on the 4000 block of Ridge Crest Road in Hurlock on Sunday. Deputies said Butler then struck the victim with a hammer several times. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene but refused transport to an area hospital.

Butler was arrested and charged with assault, burglary and reckless endangerment and detained on $75,000 bond.