Deputies: East New Market Man Charged With Hitting Son

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – An East New Market Man has been charged with child abuse after deputies say he hit his son with a door and dragged him by his feet.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed William Harvey Cheezum, 53, used a door to strike his 9-year-old in the nose before dragging the boy across a gravel driveway.

Deputies responded on Monday to the alleged incident at a home in the 5600 block of Mt. Holly Road in East New Market. Responding deputies said the child had a swollen nose and an abrasion on his back.

Cheezum was charged with assault and child abuse and ordered held on $35,000 bond.