Senators Introduce Bill to Put Harriet Tubman on $10 Bill

WASHINGTON (AP)- Two senators are calling for Harriet Tubman to be featured on the $10 bill.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Maryland, announced Thursday that she and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, are introducing legislation that would put the likeness of the abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor on all newly issued $10 bills by 2021.

The $10 bill has featured Alexander Hamilton since 1929. Tubman would be the first woman featured on U.S. paper currency in more than a century.

Mikulski calls it a fitting tribute, recognizing Tubman's legacy and inspiring future generations. Tubman was born in Maryland and spent nearly 30 years there as a slave before escaping in 1849. She returned several times over the course of 10 years to lead hundreds to freedom in the North.