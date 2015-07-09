Denton Police Investigating Robbery at ATM

DENTON, Md.- Police in Denton are investigating after three suspects robbed a woman at an ATM.

It happened at the drive-up ATM at 812 S. 5th Avenue just after 7 p.m. July 3. The victim told police three black males wearing masks approached her vehicle. The victim said the suspects attempted to take her ATM card away from her while another suspect opened the passenger side door and tried to grab the car keys from the ignition.

One suspect grabbed the victim’s purse as the victim started to pull the car away, the investigation revealed.

Police said all three suspects fled the scene and ran into the woods. During a search for the suspects, police found the victim’s purse.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Denton Police Department at (410) 479-1414 or via email at tips@dentonmdpolice.com.