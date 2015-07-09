Denton Police Investigating Robbery at ATM - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton Police Investigating Robbery at ATM

Posted: Updated:

DENTON, Md.- Police in Denton are investigating after three suspects robbed a woman at an ATM.

It happened at the drive-up ATM at 812 S. 5th Avenue just after 7 p.m. July 3. The victim told police three black males wearing masks approached her vehicle. The victim said the suspects attempted to take her ATM card away from her while another suspect opened the passenger side door and tried to grab the car keys from the ignition.

One suspect grabbed the victim’s purse as the victim started to pull the car away, the investigation revealed. 

Police said all three suspects fled the scene and ran into the woods. During a search for the suspects, police found the victim’s purse.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Denton Police Department at (410) 479-1414 or via email at tips@dentonmdpolice.com

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices