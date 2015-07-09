Local Reactions to Flag Removal in SC

GEORGETOWN, De. - On a quiet plot of land off of South Bedford Street in Georgetown, there sits a few flags on the home of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Museum. Closest to the road is an American flag flying high. But it's just beyond the red, white, and blue where a pair of other flags stand, surrounding a memorial.

One is the Delaware flag; The other is the confederate flag.

"It does not represent hate," said Jeffrey Plummer.

Plummer, a member of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, joined WBOC by the memorial in full attire. He had the Southern Cross stamped across his hat, shirt and necklace. His license plate even displayed the controversial flag.

Plummer, who said he had three ancestors who fought for the confederacy, said his pride for the design all comes down to heritage.

"My family marched off to war under this flag," he said. "They bled, and they died under this flag. I see no reason not to honor their service just like we honor any other American Veteran."

But not everyone agrees with this opinion. Frances Louise Henry, the Vice President of the Lower Sussex County NAACP said that the flag represents hate and racism.

"I don't know how you can be proud of something that was so unjust," she said. "That's what it means to me: Injustice. You're being proud of having slaves and I don't like that."

Henry said that the local NAACP had no intention of trying to remove flags from private property or museums, like the one in Georgetown. However, she said public buildings like the state capitol in South Carolina is a different story.

"Tax-payers paid for all of it," she said.

As for Plummer, he had another word for why so many across the nation are calling for the flag's removal.

"Hysteria," he said. "That's going on in the country right now. I can't see anyone that would pull it that really knows the true meaning of it."