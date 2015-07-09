Sen. Mikulski Fights to Put Tubman on the $10 Bill

WASHINGTON DC– A U.S. senator from Maryland has introduced legislation to put Harriet Tubman on the ten-dollar bill.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski said Thursday she and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., want to see all newly-issued ten-dollar bills bear the likeness of the Underground Railroad “conductor” by 2021. If passed, the law would make Tubman the first woman ever to be featured on American paper currency. The new $10 bill would come out in 2020, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

“Women’s history is American history,” Mikulski said. “Women have been trailblazers in shaping our nation, using grit, passion and determination to seize the day and make a difference. Harriet Tubman was brave beyond measure in fighting for those who could not fight for themselves. Featuring her on the ten-dollar bill will be a fitting tribute, recognizing her lasting legacy while inspiring future generations of women and girls.”

Harriet Tubman was born in Dorchester County, where she spent nearly 30 years as a slave. She escaped slavery in 1849 but returned to the Eastern Shore several times over the course of 10 years to lead hundreds of African Americans to freedom in the north.