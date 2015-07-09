Updated: Teen Critically Injured in OC Skateboarding Accident - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Teen Critically Injured in OC Skateboarding Accident

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police say a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a skateboarding accident that happen Thursday night. 

Police said that at around 7:37 p.m, officers responded to the area of Oyster Lane and South Ocean Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a person riding a skateboard. Police said the victim, a 14-year-old male of Timonium, Md., was treated on the scene by Ocean City EMS and transported via Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said that after an initial investigation, Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined that the teen had been riding a skateboard while holding on to the rear of the vehicle which was traveling west on South Ocean Drive. Investigators said the teen suddenly lost his footing and fell off the skateboard, resulting in serious injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, police said. They also said that at the time of the incident, the victim was not wearing a helmet or any protective safety gear.

  

