UPDATE: Poultry Industry Suspicious Of Alleged Undercover Video

DAGSBORO, Del.- One day after a Dagsboro chicken farm came under fire for a video alleging animal abuse, the Delmarva Poultry Industry is questioning the authenticity of that video.

 Bill Satterfield, of DPI, says the video was made by a group with an agenda. "They want to show it in the worst possible light. And they try to do that. And they edit it heavily. And I think that's what we saw the other day." 

. The video in question was shot by a non profit group "Mercy for Animals."  They say the video was taken at Dagsboro's Mcginnis Farms.

In a press conference, Mercy for Animals claimed the chickens were bred to grow so fast, they were crippled under their own weight and often suffered heart attacks and organ failure. They also say birds were too tightly crammed and forced to live in their own toxic waste.

Tyson Foods spokesperson Gary Mickelson says animal well-being is a top priority at the company. 
    
In a statement the poultry company said they offered to meet with Mercy for Animals to discuss its concerns, however, the group declined and chose to hold news conferences instead.
  
Tyson Foods says it has "programs and policies in place to protect the health and well-being of all animals. This includes the TysonFarmCheck™ program that involves third-party auditors who check on the farm for such things as animal access to food and water, human-animal interaction and worker training."

Mickelson's statement also says, "Our farmers work hard to raise healthy birds, however, sometimes chickens - just like people - get sick. At the time this video was shot this past spring, this farm had birds that were sick with a respiratory illness. As a result, what was shown in the video is not typical for this or any other farm. It was also not a food safety issue."
   
Tyson Foods says it is investigating the allegations at the McGinnis Farm in Dagsboro. 

