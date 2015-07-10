4 People, Including Toddler, Rescued from Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued four people, including a 2-year-old, from a house fire that occurred at 1310 Sylvia Street in Salisbury early Friday morning.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the 1:26 a.m. fire was reported to the Wicomico County 911 Center by a neighbor and brought 20

firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department’s three stations. Members of the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department were also called to assist.

Initial fire personnel arrived on the scene to find one occupant on a lower level roof area. Bystanders told firefighters a child was still in a second story bedroom. Fire personnel were able to ladder the second story window and rescue a 2-year-old. Two other occupants were able to escape through a first floor

window at the rear of the home.

All four occupants were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation injuries and are currently being treated and under observation.

The investigation determined that the origin of the fire was the living room area of the dwelling. Investigators said the cause of the fire was determined to be a fault with-in a multi-plug surge protector utilized to power the living room entertainment system and a window unit air-conditioner.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 dollars in damage to the structure and contents of the dwelling.

Authorities said working smoke alarms, closed bedroom doors, and quick response and rescue by neighbors and the fire department attributed to the lack of serious injury of the occupants.