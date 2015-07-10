Multiple People, Including a Child, Rescued from Salisbury House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

4 People, Including Toddler, Rescued from Salisbury House Fire

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued four people, including a 2-year-old, from a house fire that occurred at 1310 Sylvia Street in Salisbury early Friday morning.  

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the 1:26 a.m. fire was reported to the Wicomico County 911 Center by a neighbor and brought 20
firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department’s three stations. Members of the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department were also called to assist. 

Initial fire personnel arrived on the scene to find one occupant on a lower level roof area. Bystanders told firefighters a child was still in a second story bedroom. Fire personnel were able to ladder the second story window and rescue a 2-year-old. Two other occupants were able to escape through a first floor
window at the rear of the home.

All four occupants were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation injuries and are currently being treated and under observation.

The investigation determined that the origin of the fire was the living room area of the dwelling. Investigators said the cause of the fire was determined to be a fault with-in a multi-plug surge protector utilized to power the living room entertainment system and a window unit air-conditioner.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 dollars in damage to the structure and contents of the dwelling.

Authorities said working smoke alarms, closed bedroom doors, and quick response and rescue by neighbors and the fire department attributed to the lack of serious injury of the occupants.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices