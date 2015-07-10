Storms Down Trees, Damage Buildings in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Storms Down Trees, Damage Buildings in Delaware

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms with high winds downed trees and wires and damaged buildings in Delaware.

There were reports of a funnel clouds in the New Castle area Thursday night, but the National Weather Service says there were no initial indications of tornadoes.

The New Castle County Office of Emergency Management says the roof collapsed on an apartment building at the New Castle Mobile Home Park and people reported that an electrical transformer landed inside a home there. Officials say there were reports of walls collapses at two structures at the Delaware River Industrial Park near Wilmington. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Delmarva Power reported about 3,700 customers without power in New Castle County on Thursday night, but that number fell to about 950 by early Friday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices