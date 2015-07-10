Storms Down Trees, Damage Buildings in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms with high winds downed trees and wires and damaged buildings in Delaware.

There were reports of a funnel clouds in the New Castle area Thursday night, but the National Weather Service says there were no initial indications of tornadoes.

The New Castle County Office of Emergency Management says the roof collapsed on an apartment building at the New Castle Mobile Home Park and people reported that an electrical transformer landed inside a home there. Officials say there were reports of walls collapses at two structures at the Delaware River Industrial Park near Wilmington. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Delmarva Power reported about 3,700 customers without power in New Castle County on Thursday night, but that number fell to about 950 by early Friday.