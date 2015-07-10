Wico. Man Charged With Impersonating Soldier, Pleads Guilty to W - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wico. Man Charged With Impersonating Soldier, Pleads Guilty to Weapons Charge

Jason Matthew Scaletta is shown in this WBOC file photo. Jason Matthew Scaletta is shown in this WBOC file photo.

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man, facing charges for impersonating a soldier, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated weapons charge. 

Jason Matthew Scaletta, 33, was arrested in April for illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a rifle/shotgun. During a plea hearing Thursday, Scaletta pleaded guilty to rifle/shotgun possession and was sentenced to 75 days in jail. The illegal possession of ammunition charge was dropped. 

Scaletta is also facing theft and possession/use of a false government identification document charges for lying about his military service record in order to get assistance from veterans organizations in Wicomico County. According to the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation, Scaletta also claimed he had a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. However, WBI detectives said those claims were false. 

