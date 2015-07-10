Prosecutors: Boyfriend Pushed Mom Charged With Leaving Baby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Prosecutors say the boyfriend of a Maryland mother charged with leaving her weeks-old daughter on the side of a road is accused of pushing the woman during an argument before the baby was left.



Charging documents released by prosecutors Thursday show the mother, Sandra McClary, told investigators that 28-year-old Cordell Hall pushed her when she got lost on the way to a party on July Fourth. After an argument, McClary says she drove off without Hall and the baby. The baby was found an hour later.



Police say the infant was in McClary's care when she was left and there was no evidence that Hall was involved in child neglect or reckless endangerment.



Hall was charged Sunday with second-degree assault. McClary is charged with child neglect and reckless endangerment.