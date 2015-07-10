Salisbury Man Charged With Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Charged With Assault

Posted:
Jordan Kyle Townsend Jordan Kyle Townsend

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is behind bars after being arrested for an assault with a shotgun. 

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on July 4, 25-year-old Jordan Kyle Townsend was involved in a dispute on on the 6000 block of Edwards Avenue in Salisbury. According to deputies, Townsend pointed a shotgun at the victim while making threats. Deputies said Townsend then allegedly used the butt of the shotgun to break out windows in the victim's car, during which time the shotgun went off twice. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

Police later arrested Townsend, who was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. He was ordered held in lieu of $150,000 bond. 

 

