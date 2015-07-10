Lewes Man Arrested in Heroin Bust - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lewes Man Arrested in Heroin Bust

Carl Stallings, 22, Lewes Carl Stallings, 22, Lewes
Heroin seized from Long Neck Apartments. Photo Courtesy: Delaware State Police Heroin seized from Long Neck Apartments. Photo Courtesy: Delaware State Police

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say a several month long investigation has led to the arrest of a Lewes man on drug charges and the seizure of more than 1,200 bags of heroin. 

Police said members of the DSP Sussex County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Carl Stallings, 22, on Thursday, July 9, in the Long Neck area. According to police, a search warrant conducted on the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 13 bags of heroin labeled “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in the center console, along with $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds. The total amount of heroin recovered during the traffic stop amounted to .195 grams, investigators said.  

Police also conducted a search warrant at an apartment where Stalling was known to frequent in the Long Neck Apartments complex on River Bend Road. Detectives said they found an additional 1,214 bags of heroin weighing 18.21 grams. Those bags were also stamped “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," police said.

Stalling was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $51,000 cash bond.

