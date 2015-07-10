Accomack Sheriff's Office Investigates Homicide

MAPPSVILLE, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was along a roadway near Mappsville.

According to Sheriff Todd Godwin, at around 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, deputies received a report of a man lying in a ditch off of Beartown Road near where it intersects with Metompkin Road. Deputies and medical personnel from Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company and the Department of Public Safety responded to the location at which time the man's body was discovered. He was pronounced dead on the scene by DPS Paramedics.

The man was identified as Ronnie Lenwood Washington, 47, of Nelsonia. His death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may be submitted on the Sheriff's Office's website at http://www.accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.