Maryland, Virginia Bases Largely Spared in Army Cuts

WASHINGTON (AP)- Maryland and Virginia Army bases have largely been spared under a plan that will cut 40,000 soldiers from the military's ranks.



Details for the cuts, which will reduce the Army's strength from 490,000 to 450,000 by the end of the 2018 fiscal year, were announced on Thursday. Combined, Maryland and Virginia are facing a combined net loss of 498 active-duty soldiers.



Virginia is slated to lose a total of 471 soldiers from three Army facilities: 250 at Fort Belvoir, 127 at Fort Lee and 94 at Fort Eustis.



Maryland is set to lose 126 soldiers at the Aberdeen Proving Ground but gain 99 troops at Fort Meade.



The Army had 570,000 active duty soldiers at the peak of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.