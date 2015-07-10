WBOC Report Adds to Nationwide Intersection Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WBOC Report Adds to Nationwide Intersection Project

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - A new website looks to let drivers, walkers and bikers know where the most dangerous intersections are across the country.
Earlier this week WBOC reported on a Kent County intersection getting a safety upgrade. That report caught the eye of website working on a nationwide project.


The website is called badintersections.com. The idea behind it is to provide a nationwide database of verifiably dangerous spots.
The intersection of DE 10 and 15 in Camden is one state police say has seen 17 accidents in two and a half years. DelDOT has identified it as a problem spot.


"There is a lot of traffic that goes through the intersection. But for a small, rural road, you wouldn't expect to have 17 accidents in a couple years time," said John Gaines, project engineer for DelDOT.


In a story Wednesday, WBOC explained DelDOT wants to put a roundabout there. Jeff Cohn spotted it online. He keeps an eye out for articles with the words "dangerous intersection" in them.


"A Google alert popped up. That's how I found your intersection. I looked at the intersection. And it looked like an intersection that could potentially be dangerous," Cohn said.


Cohn has started a number of crowd-sourced map websites. Badintersections.com is the newest.


to start he's plotting trouble areas nationwide using published, credible media reports only. Cohn says lots of organizations and government agencies put out information but separately.


"What we're trying to do is collect all that data in one spot," said Cohn. "So, people can have access to that and just people aware."


The first two Delmarva intersections on the site were the one from WBOC's story and one from a radio station report about the intersection of US 113 and first street in Millsboro.

"The tourists, the traffic that comes through... you're at their mercy, whether they want to let you come in or not. So, it is pretty dangerous," Nolan Street, of Millsboro, told WBOC at the site Friday afternoon.

There are still many more intersections to identify. Cohn says the site has only been up for two weeks. It's got around 1,000 spots labeled all over America at this point.

