Teen Injured in Skateboarding Incident in Ocean City

Teen Injured in Skateboarding Incident in Ocean City

Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Ocean City police say a 14-year-old was seriously injured when he felt off a skateboard while holding onto the rear of a moving car.
    
It happened about 7:35 p.m. Thursday on South Ocean Drive. Police say the teenager was "skitching," or riding a skateboard while holding on to a car traveling west.
    
Officers say the boy, who lives in Timonium, lost his footing and fell off the skateboard. He was flown to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

