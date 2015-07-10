Local Reaction to Md. Delegate's Proposal to Change State Song - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Local Reaction to Md. Delegate's Proposal to Change State Song

SALISBURY, Md. -- It's been nearly a month since the racially motivated Charleston church massacre and people, businesses and states continue to distance themselves from all things Confederate.

That includes Maryland which could consider removing the state song "Maryland, My Maryland" that expresses sympathies to the confederacy.

Some born and raised Marylanders like Karen Pedger say enough is enough with trying to change American history.

"To me it's a heritage thing," she said. "I don't think believe it's anything about racism or anything like that. My boyfriend's black so I'm not racist at all and I don't think that has anything to do with it."

Though Maryland had not been deemed a Confederate or Union state during the Civil War, it was home to many Confederate sympathizers including the state song's author James Ryder Randall.

Randall, who served in the Confederate Navy as an alternative choice to the army, wrote the song out of anger in 1861 while in Louisiana. He wrote it after hearing about the April 19, 1861 Baltimore riot where both Confederate sympathizers and Union troops were killed. 

Maryland delegate Karen Lewis Young wants to replace the state song with a poem by John T. White that focuses on Maryland's natural landscapes.

A worker with the American Civil Liberties Union on the Eastern Shore agrees with changing the song.

"Anything that has to do with the confederate flag has to do with slavery," said Martin. "And if we are trying to get away from that we should try to do away with anything that has to do with slavery. That's including the flag, the song."

There could even be a possibility of renaming the Prince George County elementary school that's named after Randall.

As well as renaming public spaces which is what Baltimore County leaders say they're trying to do with a park named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

