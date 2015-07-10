Freak Crash At U-S 13 Dragway Sends Racer to the Hospital

DELMAR, DE - Race fans witnessed a scary wreck at the U-S 13 Dragway in Delmar on Friday night. Delaware State Police says a 66-year-old man from Pocomoke was racing his Chevy Chevelle when he lost control at the end of the track, and hit some trees.



The driver, Carlton Mason, was airlifted to Christiana Medical Center and police say he was being treated for *non-life threatening injuries.