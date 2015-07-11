3 Cars, 2 Pedestrians Involved in Ocean City Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police responded to a crash that involved three cars and two pedestrians Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it happened just before 4 p.m. near 2nd St. and Baltimore St.

Police say one vehicle attempted to make a lane change but hit a car. The car that was hit then swerved into the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians and a parked car.

Officers say one male and one female were taken to hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.