Top Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Escapes Mexican Prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman has escaped from a maximum security prison for the second time, security officials announced late Saturday.



Guzman, who headed the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, was last seen in the area of the showers in the Altiplano prison outside of Mexico City.



The National Security Commission said in a statement that Guzman went to the showers shortly before 9 p.m. and wasn't seen for a while. Upon checking his cell, authorities found that it was empty.



A search operation began immediately in the surrounding area and highways. Flights have also been suspended at Toluca airport near the penitentiary.



Guzman has been in prison since February 20