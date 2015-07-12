DelDot to Raise Fees for Oversized Vehicle Permits - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SEAFORD, Del. -- Drivers of oversized trucks could see a steep increase in permit fees at the Department of Motor Vehicles in the fall.

Delaware's Department of Transportation says it will double the price of oversize vehicle permits and triple superload permits to bring in an extra $1.5 million in October.

October 1 is when DMV fees go up for all state drivers.

DelDot says the extra money will go toward fixing damaged roads, ones the department says are caused big trucks.

But Jose Carillo, who owns a small towing business and a fleet of large tow trucks, disagrees with DelDot's logic.

"The one that causes damage was the ice, the snow," said Carrillo.

"I've seen some places where they just put a brand new road and within a year or so it's got potholes everywhere. So I don't think the big trucks caused it."

Carrillo says his small towing business may not be able to survive if fees go up.

"I won't be able to be in business. Not in the roadside assistance. Not be able to have this big truck," he said.

DelDot says with the money collected from the new permit hike would go specifically toward road repairs and maintenance, not new projects.

The department has the authority to raise the fees administratively though the proposal is going through a public review process. 

Cynthia Gowie of Lincoln says she's frustrated with damaged streets, but says everyone who uses the roads should share the cost of repairs and maintenance.

Gowie is a tax-preparer and knows how expensive it can be for independent drivers like Carrillo to afford his small business.

"It's hard enough trying to be a self-employed truck driver," said Gowie. "And they shouldn't incur the cost by themselves. It's not anyone's fault when it snows and then after that you have potholes."

Some of the projects being funded through DMV fee hikes and toll increases include road paving, repairs and delayed projects.

