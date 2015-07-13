2 Injured after Collision in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Injured after Collision in Ocean City

Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police said two people were injured after a driver rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

Troopers said it happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. on Route 611 northbound at Route 707 in Ocean City.

State police said a preliminary investigation showed a 2016 blue Chevy Corvette, driven by 56-year-old William Freng of Berlin, was stopped at a red light on northbound Route 611.

According to state police, a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra, driven by 31-year-old Scott Hermiston of Hebron, hit Freng from behind. Troopers said Freng's vehicle was forced off the right side of the road and into a tree.

Troopers said Freng was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for his injuries. State police said Freng's passenger, Lauren Freng, was also taken to PRMC. No word on the extent of their injuries. Troopers said Scott Hermiston and his 10-year-old passenger were not injured.

State police said Hermiston was arrested for a drug-related D.U.I. Troopers said Hermiston was also found with 3.4 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of heroin. According to state police, Hermiston was taken to the Ocean City Commissioner's Office.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices