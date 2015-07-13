2 Injured after Collision in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police said two people were injured after a driver rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

Troopers said it happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. on Route 611 northbound at Route 707 in Ocean City.

State police said a preliminary investigation showed a 2016 blue Chevy Corvette, driven by 56-year-old William Freng of Berlin, was stopped at a red light on northbound Route 611.

According to state police, a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra, driven by 31-year-old Scott Hermiston of Hebron, hit Freng from behind. Troopers said Freng's vehicle was forced off the right side of the road and into a tree.

Troopers said Freng was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for his injuries. State police said Freng's passenger, Lauren Freng, was also taken to PRMC. No word on the extent of their injuries. Troopers said Scott Hermiston and his 10-year-old passenger were not injured.

State police said Hermiston was arrested for a drug-related D.U.I. Troopers said Hermiston was also found with 3.4 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of heroin. According to state police, Hermiston was taken to the Ocean City Commissioner's Office.