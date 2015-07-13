Baltimore Officials Creating 'War Room' to Confront Violence

BALTIMORE (AP) - Officials in Baltimore say they're establishing a "War Room" to bring together multiple crime-fighting agencies to confront increased violence in the city.

Officials including Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and interim Police Commissioner Kevin Davis held a press conference Sunday to announce the effort, which will put state and local officials together in a single location around the clock. Davis says they will work together to go after the small number of criminals responsible for the majority of violence. He says officials have identified four different groups that are responsible for a disproportionate amount of the crime.

The mayor says the "War Room" will allow for seamless collaboration. Among the agencies involved are the police, the FBI and state and federal prosecutors.