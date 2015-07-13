Plane Runs Off Richmond Airport Taxiway; No Injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Southwest Airlines says one of its planes veered off the taxiway after landing at Richmond International Airport.

The airline says in a statement that Flight 4636 was transitioning to the gate when it left the taxiway and went into the grass. No injuries have been reported.

The airline said Monday morning that the plane left Orlando International Airport in Florida on Sunday evening and made a routine landing at the Richmond airport.

There were 131 passengers and five crew members on the plane. They exited the plane about an hour after the incident and were taken to the airport's terminal.

Southwest Airlines says it's gathering information about the incident.