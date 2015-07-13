Deployment Ceremony Set for 54th Quartermaster Soldiers

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - Fort Lee is holding a deployment ceremony for members of the U.S. Army's 54th Quartermaster Company.

The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at the Post Field House.

A detachment of soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company is being deployed to Southwest Asia for six months.

The 54th Quartermaster Company is one of the Army's two active duty mortuary affairs units. The other unit also is based at Fort Lee.