Salisbury Man Killed in Weekend Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Killed in Weekend Crash

Saturday night's crash scene in Parsonsburg. (Photo credit: Wicomico First Alert) Saturday night's crash scene in Parsonsburg. (Photo credit: Wicomico First Alert)

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say a 32-year-old Salisbury man died after the Jeep he was driving struck a tree and overturned in Parsonsburg late Saturday night. 

Troopers said the incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said Matthew Noah Collins was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Old Ocean City Road near Parsonsburg Road when the vehicle lost control, struck a tree and overturned on the roadway. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The State Highway Administration, along with Parsonsburg Fire Department personnel and an MSP Advanced Collision investigator, responded and assisted with the scene investigation.

The accident remains under investigation. 

