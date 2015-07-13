Dover Man Arrested for City's 5th Homicide of 2015 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATED: Dover Man Arrested for City's 5th Homicide of 2015

Posted: Updated:
Jamal Weeks, 35, of Dover Jamal Weeks, 35, of Dover
Erick Morton, 29, of Dover Erick Morton, 29, of Dover

DOVER, Del. (WBOC)- Dover police have made an arrest in connection with the city's fifth homicide of the year that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 900 block of West North Street on July 13. Police said Jamal Weeks was shot by an unknown suspect, and later died as a result of his injuries. 

On Monda afternoon, July 20, Erick Morton, 29, of Dover, reported to the Dover Probation and Parole office for a routine check-in appointment. Police said Morton was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Dover Police Department for questioning, where he was later charged with Weeks' murder.

Morton is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for the following charges: first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammo by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Prior to this homicide, Dover had four others in 2015. Jordan Peck, 19, was killed in January. David Clark, 29, and DaShawn Friend, 19, were killed in the same week in April. And Gary Adams, 19, was killed in mid-May.

"We have nothing to link any of these homicides to each other. They are isolated to their own individual incident," said Lt. Jason Pires of the Dover Police Department.

But he said this many homicides in just a half a year - connected or not - is extremely concerning. That's especially true considering since 2007 Dover has generally had one or two homicides annually, though there were six in 2011 and four in 2008. 

Despite 2015 being on track to be Dover's deadliest year in a long time, the city's homicide rate is still nowhere near that of Delaware's largest city, Wilmington. In December Newsweek gave Wilmington the label "Murder Town USA." 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices