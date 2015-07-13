UPDATED: Dover Man Arrested for City's 5th Homicide of 2015

DOVER, Del. (WBOC)- Dover police have made an arrest in connection with the city's fifth homicide of the year that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 900 block of West North Street on July 13. Police said Jamal Weeks was shot by an unknown suspect, and later died as a result of his injuries.

On Monda afternoon, July 20, Erick Morton, 29, of Dover, reported to the Dover Probation and Parole office for a routine check-in appointment. Police said Morton was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Dover Police Department for questioning, where he was later charged with Weeks' murder.

Morton is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for the following charges: first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammo by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Prior to this homicide, Dover had four others in 2015. Jordan Peck, 19, was killed in January. David Clark, 29, and DaShawn Friend, 19, were killed in the same week in April. And Gary Adams, 19, was killed in mid-May.

"We have nothing to link any of these homicides to each other. They are isolated to their own individual incident," said Lt. Jason Pires of the Dover Police Department.

But he said this many homicides in just a half a year - connected or not - is extremely concerning. That's especially true considering since 2007 Dover has generally had one or two homicides annually, though there were six in 2011 and four in 2008.



Despite 2015 being on track to be Dover's deadliest year in a long time, the city's homicide rate is still nowhere near that of Delaware's largest city, Wilmington. In December Newsweek gave Wilmington the label "Murder Town USA."