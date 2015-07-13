$38 Million Prime Hook Refuge Restoration Begins - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

$38 Million Prime Hook Refuge Restoration Begins

Posted:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

MILTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A $38 million effort is under way to restore marshland at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex County.
    
Officials say the project will create a marsh and beach that can better withstand storms and the effects of climate change
    
The project has been partially funded by federal money from the Superstorm Sandy relief fund.
    
Bart Wilson, the marsh restoration coordinator with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Prime Hook, says the first step, restoring natural water flow in the marshes, began last month and will likely continue through November or December in the marsh area near Broadkill Beach.
    
Once the marsh work is completed, breaks in the dunes will be repaired and the beach will be rebuilt from Fowler Beach Road south to Prime Hook Beach.

For more information on the marshland restoration project and other Service Hurricane Sandy resilience and recovery projects, visit http://www.fws.gov/hurricane/sandy/.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices