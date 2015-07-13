$38 Million Prime Hook Refuge Restoration Begins

MILTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A $38 million effort is under way to restore marshland at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex County.



Officials say the project will create a marsh and beach that can better withstand storms and the effects of climate change



The project has been partially funded by federal money from the Superstorm Sandy relief fund.



Bart Wilson, the marsh restoration coordinator with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Prime Hook, says the first step, restoring natural water flow in the marshes, began last month and will likely continue through November or December in the marsh area near Broadkill Beach.



Once the marsh work is completed, breaks in the dunes will be repaired and the beach will be rebuilt from Fowler Beach Road south to Prime Hook Beach.

For more information on the marshland restoration project and other Service Hurricane Sandy resilience and recovery projects, visit http://www.fws.gov/hurricane/sandy/.