Confusion Over Salisbury Athletic Complex Land Donation Request - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Confusion Over Salisbury Athletic Complex Land Donation Request

Posted:
Aerial view of the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) Aerial view of the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

SALISBURY, Md.- Plans have been scrapped to expand an athletic complex in Wicomico County according to Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton.. 

Salisbury officials said Monday that the county has withdrawn its request that the city donate 35 acres of land to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road.

However, late Monday, the county told WBOC that the plan is not totally dead, even thought they are considering other prospective parcels of land, officials said. 

There were concerns that expanding the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex would affect water quality because it would sit right on top of the Paleo Channel, the main source of drinking water for Salisbury and the surrounding area. 

"The importance of the Paleo Channel, and the water it provides both city and county residents is an incredibly compelling reason to keep this land in its present form,” said Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton in a statement. 

