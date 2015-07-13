Police: Michigan Man Raped Delaware Girl, 15, he Met Online

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A Michigan man has been accused of raping a 15-year-old Delaware girl he met online.



Thirty-nine-year-old William A. Burrows of Benton Harbor, Mich., was arrested by Delaware state troopers near Newark on Saturday. He has been charged with fourth-degree rape, second-degree unlawful sexual contact, two counts of aggravated menacing, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in connection to a rape that investigators say occurred July 7 at a Newark motel.



Police said Burrows made contact with the girl through social media in November and remained in frequent contact with her until the two met earlier this month.



According to police, the girl told troopers she was able to fend off inappropriate advances and physical contact Burrows made in the motel room.

Troopers said that on Friday, July 10, the girl's mother examined her daughter's phone and discovered text messages and call history with Burrows. Police said that at one point Burrows called the victim's phone and the mother answered and told him never to call again. According to police, the next day, Saturday, July 11, two of the girl's relatives confronted Burrows while he was sitting in the front parking lot of the motel and told him to stop contacting the girl. However, police said the pair fled after Burrows threatened them with a box cutter style knife. That evening, the girl and her mother went to DSP Troop 4 to report what had happened. Burrows was arrested a short time later at a shopping center near Newark.



Burrows is in custody in lieu of $93,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.