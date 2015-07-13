Violence in Baltimore Continues With 2 Slayings Monday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Violence in Baltimore Continues With 2 Slayings Monday

BALTIMORE (AP) - Violence in Baltimore that began over the weekend with at least 20 people shot continued.

Police reported that two men had been fatally shot in separate incidents Monday. Officers said in a news release that through Sunday, there have been 166 homicides in Baltimore. There were 105 homicides in the city at this time last year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 24 people have been killed in the city this month, putting it on a pace that could exceed the 42 homicides reported in May, the highest for a single month since 1990.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake fired Police Commissioner Anthony Batts last week, saying that a recent spike in homicides in the weeks after an unarmed black man died of injuries in police custody required a change in leadership.

