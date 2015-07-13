17 People Charged After Undercover Narcotic Operation in Pocomoke City

SNOW HILL, Md. – An extensive undercover operation has led to the arrests of 17 suspected drug dealers in Pocomoke City.

Undercover members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team spent four months posing as drug users in order to gain information on the criminal syndicates responsible for the distribution of narcotics such as heroin and cocaine.

Authorities said undercover officers engaged in 73 drug transactions, all done using audio and video recording devices. From those transactions, investigators were able to bring felony drug charges against 17 people.

Pocomoke City Mayor Bruce Morrison stated, “I commend the Criminal Enforcement Team for their expertise and outstanding efforts in cleaning up the streets of Pocomoke.”

More than a dozen agencies are credited for assisting in taking down the 17 suspects. Their cases are currently pending.