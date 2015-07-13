17 People Charged After Undercover Narcotic Operation in Pocomok - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

17 People Charged After Undercover Narcotic Operation in Pocomoke City

Posted: Updated:

SNOW HILL, Md. – An extensive undercover operation has led to the arrests of 17 suspected drug dealers in Pocomoke City.

Undercover members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team spent four months posing as drug users in order to gain information on the criminal syndicates responsible for the distribution of narcotics such as heroin and cocaine.

Authorities said undercover officers engaged in 73 drug transactions, all done using audio and video recording devices. From those transactions, investigators were able to bring felony drug charges against 17 people.

Pocomoke City Mayor Bruce Morrison stated, “I commend the Criminal Enforcement Team for their expertise and outstanding efforts in cleaning up the streets of Pocomoke.”

More than a dozen agencies are credited for assisting in taking down the 17 suspects.  Their cases are currently pending. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices