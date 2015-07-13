Lewes Expected to Vote on Letter of Opposition to OTC - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lewes Expected to Vote on Letter of Opposition to OTC

LEWES, De. - As hundreds of people continue to wait on County Council to make a decision on the controversial Overbrook Towne Center, the first town in the first state is considering chiming in for themselves.

At their Monday night meeting, Lewes Council is expected to vote on whether or not to send a letter to County Council in opposition to the proposal.

The center would sit at the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route One. The shopping center would be 850,000 square feet, covering a 114-acre site. That would make this larger than all of the Tanger Outlets combined.

"We would like our voices heard," said Mayor Ted Becker.

The draft letter, which is subject to changes at Monday's meeting, is two pages long and calls for the County Council to deny the application.

"Commercial uses of this nature on the 114-acre Overbrook Parcel," the letter read. "Would substantially increase traffic and congestion on the already congested State Route One and all other roads leading to the City of Lewes from the north and west."

Becker said that he was most concerned about the congestion of New Road, Savannah Road, and Kings Highway, all of which connect Route One to downtown Lewes.

"Lewes is only accessible from those three roads," he said. "So we're very concerned about remaining accessible."

James Fuqua, the attorney for the developer, said that the proposed site is the "only realistic location" for such a shopping center. He said the Comprehensive Plan lists this area as a growth area.

"The law and the county's opinions lead us to this site."

