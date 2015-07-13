Update: Water Main Break Shuts Off Water in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. - A major water line break has occurred in Selbyville causing water service to be shut off for some residents, according to Selbyville Police.

Police Chief W. Scott Collins said Monday night that a utility truck struck a 12 inch water main in the area of Church Street and Baker Alley.

Town Manager Mike Deal says the outage affects anyone on the town's public water system.

Utility teams are working to address the problem, according to Collins. As of 11 p.m., Collins said the crews were hopeful that partial water service would be returned in a few hours. Deal says he expects it to be fully fixed by the morning.

Deal says that residents will need to boil their water prior to using it, once the water is turned back on. Deal adds that residents are asked to not water their lawn until full water service is restored and they should expect low water pressure at first.

State officials will test the water Tuesday to make sure it is safe.

Collins say Church Street between DuPont Blvd. and Railroad Avenue is closed until further notice.