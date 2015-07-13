Update: Water Main Break Shuts Off Water in Selbyville - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Water Main Break Shuts Off Water in Selbyville

Posted:

SELBYVILLE, Del. - A major water line break has occurred in Selbyville causing water service to be shut off for some residents, according to Selbyville Police.

Police Chief W. Scott Collins said Monday night that a utility truck struck a 12 inch water main in the area of Church Street and Baker Alley. 

Town Manager Mike Deal says the outage affects anyone on the town's public water system.

Utility teams are working to address the problem, according to Collins. As of 11 p.m., Collins said the crews were hopeful that partial water service would be returned in a few hours. Deal says he expects it to be fully fixed by the morning.

Deal says that residents will need to boil their water prior to using it, once the water is turned back on. Deal adds that residents are asked to not water their lawn until full water service is restored and they should expect low water pressure at first.

State officials will test the water Tuesday to make sure it is safe.

Collins say Church Street between DuPont Blvd. and Railroad Avenue is closed until further notice.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices